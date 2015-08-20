Family Research – English, Scottish and Irish Genealogy

Featured Posts
August 20th, 2015
From Boy Scouts on a hike to children playing on a beach, this wonderful set of photographs captures British life almost a century ago.
June 20th, 2015
These haunting portraits captured by Dr Hugh Welch Diamond between 1848 and 1858 give an insight into the harrowing lives of women forced to live out their years at Suffolk County Lunatic Asylum for paupers.
June 10th, 2015
Historical mug shots taken during the turn of the century in Nebraska have been released, revealing the wide array of crimes and even wider array of characters that wound up behind bars.
August 24th, 2015
Ash-littered landscapes, streams of lava and, oddly, Victorian ladies posing in front of billowing clouds of smoke are trademarks of the work of photographer Tempest Anderson. The Victorian volcano-chaser risked his life dozens of times over to capture the stunning images and advance knowledge of how and why volcanoes erupt.
August 19th, 2015
These are the haunting pictures of the last days of Manchester slum-land when houses built during the 19th century to home workers were finally demolished. Photographer Sheila Baker was the only female photographer documenting British street scenes between the 1960s and the 1980s.
August 14th, 2015
London Underground is on the brink of one of its biggest changes since it was opened in 1863.
August 14th, 2015
For you to browse & enjoy today: 138,000 old photos, 1,700 local and nostalgic books, 27,000 old maps, 49,000 shared memories of 32,000 UK towns & villages.
August 14th, 2015
Thomas 'Paddy' Byrne, from Dublin, was among 400 servicemen of the 21st Lancers who were dispatched to Omdurman in one of the pivotal battles against the fanatical Mahdi in Sudan in 1898.
August 14th, 2015
From Tower Bridge under construction to Queen Victoria celebrating her Diamond Jubilee, a huge collection of never-seen-before historic images have been made public for the first time. Taken from the Francis Frith Collection, the album includes as many as 250,000 antique photographs on everything from the royal family to villages and towns across the UK
July 4th, 2015
It was the discovery that finally provided an answer to the greatest murder mystery of all time – the identity of Jack the Ripper. Last year, The Mail on Sunday revealed the DNA evidence that proved beyond reasonable doubt that the serial killer was Polish immigrant Aaron Kosminski.
